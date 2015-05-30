Paradise Lost tease The Plague Within

Paradise Lost have released a sampler from upcoming album The Plague Within.

Their first record since 2012’s Tragic Idol will be launched in Europe on June 1 and in the US the following day. It’s available to pre-order and the six-minute teaser can be heard below.

Speaking of the the record’s musical direction, guitarist Greg Mackintosh recently called it a “marmite” album, adding: “We want it to sound like no one else in metal. Whether we’ve achieved that, I have no idea until everyone hears it.”

The band issued a promo for Beneath Broken Earth last month and have detailed a run of eight dates to support the release, kicking off in Dublin on September 27.

They’ll be without sticksman Adrian Erlandsson for the live shows due to the drummer’s commitments with At The Gates and The Haunted. Finland’s Waltteri Vayrynen has been named as temporary replacement.

Sep 27: Dublin Academy

Sep 28: Belfast Limelight

Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2

Oct 01: Glasgow Garage

Oct 03: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 04: London Koko

Nov 12: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 13: Nottingham Rock City

The Plague Within tracklist

No Hope In Sight 2. Terminal 3. An Eternity Of Lies 4. Punishment Through Time 5. Beneath Broken Earth 6. Sacrifice The Flame 7. Victim Of The Past 8. Flesh From Bone 9. Cry Out 10. Return To The Sun 11. Victim Of The Past

Paradise Lost: The Plague Within