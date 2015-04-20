Paradise Lost premiere No Hope In Sight

Seminal Yorkshire goth metallers Paradise Lost will release their 14th full-length album this June, and we’re debuting the opening track right now!

Speaking about the meaning behind No Hope In Sight, Nick Holmes tells Metal Hammer (in cryptic fashion): “With an inner peace or a youthful fight, the end is approaching. Many things can soften the blow, our family and our friends. We can choose to welcome it or fight it, but in the end the deadly King will have his way.”

No Hope In Sight is taken from the forthcoming album The Plague Within, due for release on 1st June via Century Media.