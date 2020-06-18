Papa Roach to celebrate Infest’s 20th anniversary with special live stream

Papa Roach are preparing for a special in-studio session this weekend to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2000 album Infest.

On Saturday (June 20) the band will gather in Sacramento, California, and perform their second album in its entirety, with the show set to kick off at 2pm PST (10pm BST). Aside from the music, the band will chat about the landmark record and reflect on its success.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix says: “We couldn’t take not performing any longer. Having performed the Infest album in full as a surprise one time before at London’s Roundhouse on the album’s 15th anniversary, we decided to open this infestation to every living room in the world to celebrate the 20th anniversary with us!”

Bassist Tobin Esperance adds: “You’ll probably want to move your furniture around a little bit – we’ve all got to get some of that quarantine energy out of our system. We’ll also have our brother Jerry Horton back from his injury so watch out!”

Tickets for the Infest event are available now.

Last month, Papa Roach released a lockdown video for their their Who Do You Trust? track Feel Like Home.

The video showed the band in a different light, as they rocked out with their families from the confines of their homes and gardens.

Papa Roach said: “We’re all home, in quarantine, and decided to try and entertain our families a little bit with one of our favourite songs from the record. We hope it brings a little joy and positivity.”