Pantera announce first reunion shows of 2022

Pantera have officially announced their first reunion shows as part of this year‘s South American Knotfest.

The reformed metal band will appear below headliners Judas Priest at the Knotfest Roadshow in Bogota, Colombia on December 9.

They then appear at the Slipknot-headlined Knoftest Chile on December 11 and Knotfest Brazil on December 18.

The Knotfest shows in Chile and Brazil also feature Judas Priest, Bring Me The Horizon, Mr Bungle, Trivium and Vended.

Slipknot and Judas Priest also headline a pair of Pantera-free Knotfest Roadshow gigs in Argentina on December 8 and 13 respectively.

The Knotfest shows are the first Pantera shows to be announced since their controversial reunion was announced in July. Longtime members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, replacing the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.