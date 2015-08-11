P.O.D. stream Maria Brink collab

P.O.D. have issued a stream of their track Criminal Conversations featuring In This Moment’s Maria Brink.

It’s lifted from their ninth studio album The Awakening which also features Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller. It’s out on August 21 via T-Boy/UMC and is available to pre-order.

P.O.D. bassist Traa Daniels said: “The Awakening is definitely an evolution from where we’ve come from. It’s this amazing piece of art that we’ve been able to put together as four guys who are like brothers. This is really special.”

The band have a run of shows scheduled over the coming weeks, starting in Colombia on August 16.

The Awakening tracklist

01. Am I Awake 02. This Goes Out To You 03. Rise Of NWO 04. Criminal Conversations (feat Maria Brink) 05. Somebody’s Trying To Kill Me 06. Get Down 07. Speed Demon 08. Want It All 09. Revolucion (feat Lou Koller) 10. The Awakening

Aug 16: Bogota Rock Al Parque, Colombia Aug 20: Los Angeles Mayan Theatre, CA Aug 21: Anaheim Hose Of Blues, CA Aug 22: San Diego House Of Blues, CA Sep 08: San Francisco, DNA Lounge, CA Sep 10: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR Sep 12: Seattle El Corazon, Seattle, WA Sep 23: Fresno Strummer’s, CA Oct 24: Elverta AfterShock, CA