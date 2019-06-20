Ozzy will defend rock’s honour as King Thrash in Trolls World Tour

Dreamworks have announced that the sequel to their 2016 animated musical Trolls is to be released in 2020.

Trolls World Tour will feature a music-heavy cast, including Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick and Mary J Blige, along with rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, who will lend his voice to the main villain King Thrash.

Rock and metal are apparently the main musical genres in the Troll universe, and King Thrash and Queen Barb – voiced by Rachel Bloom – will attempt to defend heavy music’s stronghold on the land from six pesky Troll tribes – each representing a different musical genre: Funk, pop, techno, jazz, country and classical.

A trailer for Trolls World Tour is expected soon, while a selection of posters and stills from the film have been posted on social media by some of the movie’s stars – including Ozzy himself.

Ozzy was forced to postpone his entire 2019 tour itinerary after falling at home and aggravating an old injury sustained during his 2003 ATV accident, just as he was recovering from a bout of pneumonia.

The rescheduled dates will take place from early next year, and Judas Priest will join him on the road as special guests.

📷 | Poppy is back! First look of #TrollsWorldTour. pic.twitter.com/f6tT29KiWeJune 19, 2019