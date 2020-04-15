Ozzy to donate cash from merch sales to Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s charity

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he’ll donate a portion of proceeds from sales of his tour merchandise to The Michael J. Fox Foundation which helps fund research into Parkinson’s disease.

Among the items for sale on Ozzy’s Ozzfest eBay page are Black Sabbath t-shirts, tour laminates, bags, tour books, patches, hoodies, autographed CDs and more.

Ozzy says: “Past tours exclusive merch – last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, so 10% of all sales are going to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.”

Ozzy revealed his battle with Parkinson’s disease back in January during an interview with US TV show Good Morning America.

He said: "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's the problem.”

His wife and manager Sharon Osbourne confirmed Ozzy is suffering from Stage 2 of Parkinson's, when stiffness and tremors worsen and sufferers may experience symptoms of the disease on both sides of the body.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's," she said. "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy was due to fly to Switzerland for further medical treatment this month, but those plans are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The vocalist shelved his 2020 North American tour so he could make the trip and undergo treatment which was scheduled to take between six to eight weeks.