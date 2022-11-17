Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations

Ozzy Osbourne says he is overwhelmed to have been nominated in four categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Ozzy's song Patient Number 9 (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while his latest album, also called Patient Number 9, is in the running for Best Rock Album. His fourth nomination comes in the Best Metal Performance category for the track Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi).

Ozzy tells Blabbermouth: "I'm honestly overwhelmed. Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It's pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career.

"The business forever surprises me. It's never a safe bet. I've done things in the past where I tell myself 'this is going to be a hit.' Then it's gone down the shitter and other things I've done, it's done the opposite. I'm very cheered up by the support."

Ozzy was joined on the album Patient Number 9 by guitarists Jeff Beck, Zakk Wylde and Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. Bass was handled by Metallica's Robert Trujillo. Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins also performs on the record.

Ozzy adds: " It's turned out better than I ever expected. And having Taylor Hawkins with me in the studio like a week or two before he died was amazing. To think he's gone breaks my heart."

On his collaboration with Iommi, Ozzy says: "Such great news. I mean, that song would've made a great Black Sabbath track. It's a very well-structured song. I've known Tony since I was 12-years-old and I'm glad to say we've continued a really good friendship."

The Grammys ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.