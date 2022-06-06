Ozzy Osbourne sees a lot of himself in Yungblud, apparently

Yungblud has revealed what it was like working alongside Ozzy Osbourne on the making of the music video for his single The Funeral, released earlier this year.

Within the video, Ozzy and wife Sharon make an amusing cameo, which sees the couple run over Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – with their car.

During the video shoot, Harrison explains that he confided in the Black Sabbath icon about some of the hate he had received online which centred around some social media users calling him “disrespectful” for spitting beer into the crowd at his gigs.

In conversation with NME, the Doncaster rocker explains, “I was speaking to him about what happened on Twitter, and he said, ‘If you want to spit beer on the audience, do it, as long as you do it with love'".

Speaking of Ozzy's reputation, he says, “People think [Ozzy] is kind of… gone, but he’s not. He’s so intelligent and so fucking beautiful. People are scared of him until they hear him speak. He said that he saw a lot of himself in me."

Of the advice the rockstar imparted to him, Harrison continues, "He said, ‘Never apologise for anything. They will understand you later. Time always tells.’”

Yungblud's self-titled new album will arrive on September 2 via Locomotion/Polydor Records, and will follow 2020's Weird!, which debuted at Number 1 on the UK albums chart.

"Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment" the musician wrote on Instagram.

"The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"My message is the same, it will always be," he continues. "I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story."