Ozzy Osbourne reveals the awkward moment he met Whitney Houston: "She’s gonna come over and tell me I’m a c***"

When you've had a career like Ozzy Osbourne, you can be forgiven for forgetting some of the details on exactly who you may or may not have a) crossed and b) pissed off over the years. During a new discussion on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, broadcast exclusively on his own channel on the station, Ozzy’s Boneyard, The Prince Of Darkness reveals the excruciating moment he met pop icon Whitney Houston while on set on US celeb dancing show Dancing With The Stars in 2009.

Ozzy's daughter Kelly was a contestant on that series of the show, and Houston was making a special guest appearance on the latest episode. As it turns out, Houston had previously met Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon, so sauntered over to say hello. Sadly for Ozzy, he had no idea his spouse and the I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) singer were acquaintances, and when he saw Houston walking over, anxiety set in.

"When we were doing Dancing with the Stars [with] the kids, in one of the breaks, Whitney came down to sing in the break, you know, in the show," he explains to Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison. "She came down - and I saw her when she was on the prime of her things, when that woman sang, it was like something out of a... it was mind-blowing - and she came and she looked tired, burnt-out. She stopped in the middle of it, and I thought she was looking at me. She walks towards me and I'm going, I’m trying to think, my brain’s going 'Have I met her? Have I ever insulted her? What the fuck is she coming over to me for?'"

"Because it's never something good, is it, in your head?" Morrison responds empathetically.

"No, I'm going like, 'Have I fucking met this woman?'" Ozzy continues. "'Have I pissed her off? She’s gonna come over and tell me I’m a c***. Did I say anything about her in an interview?' She came right up to next me, she said, 'Good to see you.' And I said to Sharon when she went, I said, 'I never knew you knew Whitney Houston.' She said, 'You never asked.' 'Well you could have fucking told me!'"

Listen to part of Ozzy's discussion below.

Ozzy recently announced he is officially retiring from touring due to his numerous health issues mounting over the years. In a statement posted earlier this month, the heavy metal legend did at least confirm he still hopes to perform on stage in some capacity, noting:

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."