Ozzy Osbourne offers fans a VIP experience to remember

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with fundraising website Omaze to give fans the opportunity of lifetime.

The partnership will benefit the Love Hope Strength Foundation, with fans encouraged to donate cash to the charity – and in return they could be selected to join Ozzy’s entourage as a VIP at his show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 13.

A statement reads: “After his five-decade reign as the Prince Of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne is bidding farewell to the global tour life… with you by his side.

“Grab a friend, apply some black eyeliner and get ready to have a once-in-a-lifetime Ozzy experience that you can’t get anywhere else.

“Here’s how it’ll go down: As a member of Ozzy’s entourage, you’ll be on his personal guest list and have access to the pre-show party and soundcheck. You’ll take a photo with the legendary icon backstage before you meet him in his dressing room to ask him whatever you want.

“Then, you’ll do something that Ozzy’s never offered before: watch his show from the side of the stage. And after the show, you’ll be flying high again, because you’re also getting $500 to gamble with! Flights and hotel included.”

Donations are now being taken on the Omaze website, starting at $10.

The Love Hope Strength Foundation was founded in 2007 by The Alarm frontman Mike Peters and promotes innovative, music-related, outreach and awareness programmes for leukemia and cancer sufferers, survivors and their families.

Earlier this week, Ozzy announced shows in the UK and Ireland which will take place in early 2019. He’ll be joined on the tour by Judas Priest.