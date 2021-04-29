Ozzy Osbourne: “Making my new album has kept me alive”

Ozzy Osbourne has admitted that making his upcoming new album has kept him alive.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, the former Black Sabbath singer reveals that he’s been working on the follow up to 2020’s Ordinary Man with producer Andrew Watt.

“I’ve done 15 tracks,” he says. “It’s kept me alive you know. These past two years I’ve been in a terrible fucking state between the accident [Ozzy seriously injured himself after falling at home in 2019] and then the pandemic. It’s kept me sane – I’ve needed the music.

The singer adds that the as-yet-untitled album is nearing completion.

“I struggle a bit, but slowly but surely we’re getting there. My only concern right now is finishing the bloody thing. We’ve got the same production time as the last time, so there’s definitely going to be some similarities. But you’ll just have to wait and see what you think.”

Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his his upcoming No More Tours 2 tour for the second time. The dates, which had already been rescheduled for October 2020 after Ozzy fell ill, will now take place in January and February 2022.

“I’m missing home,” he tells Metal Hammer. “Right now I can’t get on a fucking plane but as soon as I can, I’m coming home!”

Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 European 2022 tour dates:



Jan 26: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jan 28 Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 31 Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland,

Feb 02 Budapest Arena, Hungary

Feb 05 Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Feb 08 Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 11 Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Feb 14 Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Feb 17 Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Feb 19 Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Feb 21 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 24 Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 01 Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 04 Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Mar 07 London The O2, UK

Mar 09 Manchester AO Arena, UK

Mar 12 Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 14 Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK