Rob Zombie, Misfits, Motorhead and Oingo Boingo...this is what Ozzy Osbourne thinks you should be listening to this Halloween

It's October, which means it is officially spooky season, which means it's finally time to start dusting off the Halloween decorations, upping our horror movie intake and throwing obscene amounts of money at franchise coffee brands to have a bit of pumpkin spice added to our already expensive hot drinks.

One person clearly getting in the mood is the Prince Of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne, who has shared a special Halloween playlist featuring 66 terrifying rock, punk and heavy metal songs aimed to get you ready for Goth Christmas. As well as a ton of classic anthems from the Double O himself including Bark At The Moon, Diary Of A Madman, Zombie Stomp, Mr Crowley and many more, Ozzy has also highlighted killer cuts from the likes of Misfits, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Kiss, The Beatles and Oingo Boingo.

Check out the playlist for yourself below. Whether you're looking for a soundtrack for your Halloween party or just looking for some great, spooky songs to jam, we think Ozzy's put together a hell of a mix.

New #Halloween #Playlist on @Spotify now! https://t.co/NDnYhle4swOctober 2, 2023 See more

Ozzy recently revealed to Metal Hammer in an exclusive interview that he is hoping to release a new album next year. “I’m getting myself fit," he told us following his most recent round of surgery. "I’ve done two albums fairly recently [2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, both produced by Andrew Watt], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road. I’m just starting to work on it now, and we’ll be recording in the early part of next year. I want to take my time with this one!”