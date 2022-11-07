Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more

Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has announced its full line-up.

Topping the bill at the virtual reality event will be Ozzy himself, as well as Motoörhead (presumably using a pre-recorded performance), Megadeth, Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britoff.

The digital Ozzfest will take place in the virtual world Decentraland from November 10 to November 13 as part of the second instalment of the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival, set upon two stages. It'll also be free for all to attend, and no VR or headset is required.

For Ozzy's NFT CryptoBatz holders, they'll be granted the exclusive opportunity to fly to a private VIP balcony to watch the shows from a closer viewpoint after drinking a specific potion.

According to a press release, the Ozzfest stage in the metaverse "promises to be unconstrained by the boundaries of reality, set in a sprawling gothic castle with a giant OZZFEST logo emblazoned on the front, offering hard rock fans a totally unique one-of-a-kind experience."

In total, the Metaverse Music Festival will feature 15 stages (including OzzFest), and over 100 artists.

Speaking of the festival, Ozzy says: "I'm thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse. This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way.”

While a statement on the Metaverse festival website reads: "Set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature, the Festival will feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences".

For more information, visit the Metaverse Music Festival website, and pre-register for the festival now.