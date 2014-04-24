Ozzy izzn't eazzy izzy?

Ozzy Osbourne has topped a list of the world’s most misheard singers – ahead of pop star Lady Gaga.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s Birmingham accent might be responsible for some of the confusion. He famously had trouble with a car’s voice recognition system on an episode of reality TV show the Osbournes in 2003.

A survey by UK video-on-demand service Blinkbox has revealed that Ozzy’s lyric from the song Crazy Train – ‘going off the rails on a crazy train’ – was often misheard as ‘going off the rails on a gravy train’.

Audiences struggled to understand the singer on MTV show The Osbournes, although he says he was heavily medicated during much of the filming.

The survey also highlighted Queen’s We Will Rock You as one of the most misheard, with ‘kicking your can all over the place’ often being mistaken for ‘kicking your cat all over the place’.

Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer also confused the survey’s 2000 participants, with many thinking the lyric ‘doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not’ is actually ‘doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not’. And Gaga’s ‘Poker face’ was thought by many to be ‘poke her face.’

