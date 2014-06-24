OUT NOW! Maiden, Sabbath, Bizkit, Priest, free stuff and more!

The new issue of Metal Hammer is out right now! There's not only Iron Maiden, but Sabbath, Bizkit, Soundgarden, Crossfaith and loads more. Here's what else to expect...

IRON MAIDEN FUCKING LOVE PLANES

Ahead of Iron Maiden’s fucking bonkstown idea of staging a dogfight before their Sonisphere headline set, we have an EXCLUSIVE interview with Bruce and Steve and preview their amazing air battle. We’ve also got dibs on their new Soni artwork!

SUICIDE SILENCE ARE VERY MUCH BACK

After seeing them at Download and listening to the new album (a lot), we can tell you that Suicide Silence are back and ready to kick your ears off. We talk to the band about how they’ve kept the fire burning after the loss of Mitch.

JUDAS PRIEST AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE YET

Heavy metal hero Rob Halford talks to us about postponing retirement and returning with a new band member and new album Redeemer Of Souls.

CROSSFAITH ON TOUR = PAIN

In one of the most fun journeys of our life, we headed out to Japan with crazy trance-metallers Crossfaith and metalcore favourites Miss May I for the liver-busting tour of a lifetime. We’re probably not allowed back.

BLACK SABBATH MIGHT BE READY TO SAY GOODBYE

With all the rumours surrounding Black Sabbath’s final ever show being at Hyde Park, we chat to the legendary Tony Iommi about whether the stories are true and if this is indeed Sabbath’s last hurrah.

FRED DURST DOES NOT MINCE HIS WORDS

In one of his most explosive and eye-opening interviews, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst lets rip. From festival tragedy to those groupie stories, Mr Red Cap reveals all.

SOUNDGARDEN’S KIM THAYIL IS A LEGEND

The grunge icons are joining Sabbath in Hyde Park next month after a long hiatus and we are stupidly stoked for it. We find out what Soundgarden’s riffmeister has been up to and what it’s like to be back on the road.

NOTHING MORE ARE TAKING OVER

We’ve been backing this band for a while and now the Texan chart botherers are starting to make real waves across the pond. We talk to them about breaking out of the US and how it’s strictly about the music.

WE RULE AT FREEBIES!

We’re giving away FREE Judas Priest and Babymetal posters to you lucky gits. As well as a killer free tech-metal CD including Skyharbor, Betraying The Martyrs, The Algorithm and No Sin Evades His Gaze.

Also, if you pick up the magazine in your local Tesco you’ll get a free Hounds CD. The instrustrial-tinged metallers recently tore up HMS Hammer on the way to the Golden Gods. It’s well worth a spin!

PICK UP THE NEW ISSUE HERE NOW