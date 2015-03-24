Otep and Terror Universal in sexual assault wrangle

Otep and Terror Universal have become embroiled in a battle over an alleged sexual assault.

Otep Shamaya says her band have pulled out of the US Civil Unrest tour over Terror Universal’s appearance on the bill, because their singer Chad ‘Rott’ Armstrong groped her on a previous road trip.

Shamaya says: “Terror Universal’s molester singer violently grabbed my crotch on our last tour. He’s a drunken joke and a fucking scumbag. He’s lucky security handled it before I or my band could.

“We gave them a shot to play in front of our fans and we were repaid by this drunken jackass violating me during the meet and greet in front of our fans. We made it very clear that we will never play any show that has Terror Universal on it. We don’t tolerate any kind of passive sexual violence.”

But Rott’s wife Jenny has replied: “Otep’s accusations are inflammatory and untrue. While Terror Universal was supporting Otep on the February West Coast dates, Rott was on his way out of the club, and as Rott walked by he tapped her on the leg and said, ‘Goodnight Otep.’ This is when she jumped back, said he grabbed her crotch, and ordered to have him thrown out of the club.

“A friendly gesture has escalated into horrible name-calling and threats.”

Civil Unrest organisers also denied Shamaya’s claims, saying Otep were attempting to extort more money for their appearances on the tour.

They say: “Otep is not telling the truth. The Civil Unrest Tour and its affiliates do not support the violation of another individual’s personal space, rape, violence against women – or any person for that matter.

“The truth is that Otep’s business team confirmed Otep for this tour for certain financial terms and breached their own agreement after the announcement, and attempted to blackmail and extort the agency responsible.”

Shamaya has described those claims of extortion as “idiotic” and “absurd.”

But a spokesman for headline act Ill Nino tells TeamRock: “The band does not condone any act of violence or sexual nature towards any human beings, nor will we tolerate violations of one’s personal space. We strongly support equality for all.

“The Civil Unrest tour will continue without participation from either Otep or Terror Universal.”

Organisers have moved fast to replace Otep with Kittie, who’ll join previously-announced 36 Crazyfists on the road. Dates for the tour have yet to be announced.