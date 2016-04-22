Orchid introduce new drummer TJ Cox

Orchid have confirmed they’ve split with drummer Carter Kennedy and replaced him with Ted ‘TJ’ Cox.

The San Francisco doom metal band say they actually parted ways with Kennedy last year after wrapping up a European tour, but have held off making the announcement until now.

Orchid have thank Carter “for his contributions to their two full lengths, four EPs and numerous live concerts and tours and wish him all the best in his future musical endeavours.”

They began working with Bay Area native and long-time friend Cox last August and are working on new material for their third album, set for release in 2017.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has announced the birth of a new band, called The Watchers.