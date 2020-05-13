Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt to score new Netflix series Clark

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt will provide the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix series, Clark.

The six-part drama is co-written and directed by Jonas Akerlund, who was behind the lens for the promotional shots of Opeth for their most recent album In Cauda Venenum.

Clark will explore the true story behind notorious Swedish gangster Clark Olofsson, whose crimes gave rise to the term Stockholm Syndrome – used to describe the psychological response when some captives begin to feel a closeness to their captor.

Akerlund tells Variety: “Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery.”

Bill Skarsgard will take on the lead role, with further details on Akerfeldt’s score to be revealed in due course.

Opeth’s latest album In Cauda Venenum was released last September and the band were due to headline this year’s ArcTanGent festival in the UK. However, organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 event in light of the coronavirus pandemic.