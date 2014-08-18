Opeth stream Pale Communion

Opeth have launched an exclusive stream of highly-anticipated 11th album Pale Communion.
All eight tracks can be heard below, ahead of its official release on August 25 via Roadrunner Records.
Mainman Mikael Akerfeldt recently told how he’d first thought of calling the record Nux Vomica after a herbal remedy used to treat those suffering from light and sound sensitivity.
He said: “It comes from the same tree that produces the poison strychnine. I liked how it looked and everything. But then somebody read about the side effects, and it was erection problems and constipation.
“I figured, ‘That’s going be the first question in interviews,’ – and I thought it was maybe not a good title after all.”
Pale Communion is available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes. Opeth return to the UK in October:
Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Oct 11: London Roundhouse
Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 15: Manchester Academy
Oct 16: Birmingham Institute
Tracklist
Eternal Rains Will Come
Cusp of Eternity
Moon Above, Sun Below
Elysian Woes
Goblin
River
Voice of Treason
Faith in Others
