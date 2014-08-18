Opeth stream Pale Communion

Opeth have launched an exclusive stream of highly-anticipated 11th album Pale Communion.

All eight tracks can be heard below, ahead of its official release on August 25 via Roadrunner Records.

Mainman Mikael Akerfeldt recently told how he’d first thought of calling the record Nux Vomica after a herbal remedy used to treat those suffering from light and sound sensitivity.

He said: “It comes from the same tree that produces the poison strychnine. I liked how it looked and everything. But then somebody read about the side effects, and it was erection problems and constipation.

“I figured, ‘That’s going be the first question in interviews,’ – and I thought it was maybe not a good title after all.”

Pale Communion is available for pre-order via Amazon and iTunes. Opeth return to the UK in October:

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 11: London Roundhouse

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 15: Manchester Academy

Oct 16: Birmingham Institute

Tracklist

Eternal Rains Will Come Cusp of Eternity Moon Above, Sun Below Elysian Woes Goblin River Voice of Treason Faith in Others

Opeth are the cover stars of Metal Hammer issue 260. Pick it up here.