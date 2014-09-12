Opeth offshoot Soen confirm Tellurian release

Prog supergroup Soen will release their second album in November.

Tellurian will be available via Spinefarm Records on November 4. Soen features ex Opeth and Amon Amarth drummer Martin Lopez and Willowtree singer Joel Ekelof. Guitarist Joakim Platbarzdis and bass player Stefan Stenberg complete the line-up.

The band describe the album as being full of “intricate melodies” and “soaring choruses.” They insist that despite its prog tag, the music is not trying to be too “clever” or tough to enjoy.

It comes with cover art by Mexican painter Jose Luis Lopez Galvan.

Tellurian is the follow-up to 2012’2 debut offering Cognitive FIN #32.