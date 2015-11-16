Akerfeldt plans psych-folk album

Mikael Akerfeldt wants his next project to be a Swedish-language psychedelic folk album, he’s revealed.

And he’s hoping Dan Swano, who produced Opeth’s first two albums, will collaborate with him on the concept.

It’s possible the solo album will arrived before Opeth’s 12th title – although work has begun on that too.

Akerfeldt tells FaceCulture: “I’m thinking of a project that I want to do with a couple of friends. I can probably with confidence say that it will happen.

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I can’t get it out of my head, so it means something.”

He adds: “It will be in Swedish. I asked Dan if he wants to play drums. Another friend is a classically-trained piano player, but he plays bass and has a really cool vintage studio, so I’m thinking of doing something like that.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to end up. I want it to be not so progressive, really – but maybe more folky and psychedelic, I think.”

Akerfeldt has been working on some basic music ideas but says: “I haven’t decided where they’re going to end up yet – or I haven’t decided if they’re going to end up anywhere.”

