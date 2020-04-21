Online events this evening from Steven Wilson, Jordan Rudess, Dave Bainbridge and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Marc Atkinson

The Riversea and Moon Halo singer will be live via his Facebook page at 8pm (BST) this evening

Steven Wilson

Steven is the subject on Tim Burgess' latest listening party on Twitter, where he'll be listening to and answering questions about 2015's Hand. Cannot. Erase. on his Twitter page at 9pm (BST).

Steven states: “A reminder that I will be participating in a very special listening party with Tim Burgess on Twitter for my album Hand. Cannot. Erase. this Tuesday, 21st April at 9pm BST. Here's how it works - start listening to the album using your format of choice and follow the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty on Twitter - I will be sharing my own thoughts and insights into the making of the album throughout and trying to answer as many questions in real time as I can. Make sure to also follow my Twitter to make sure you catch all of my tweets.”

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with his piano mediation at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page.

Dave Bainbridge

The Lifesigns and Strawbs guitarist will be performing two pay-what-you-want 30 minute sets this evening as part of Uncancelled Music Festival via the Stage It website tonight at 10 and 11pm (BST)



If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on