Oliveri calls in favours for solo record

Former Kyuss and Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri is to release a star-studded new solo album in September.

Oliveri worked with a host of special guests including Phil Campbell of Motorhead, Ween’s Dean Ween, Stephen Hass from Moistboyz and Bruno Fevery from Vista Chino.

He also roped in Mondo Generator’s Mike Pygmie and Marc Diamond from The Dwarves to help with the album, which is called Leave Me Alone and was recorded at Thunder Underground Studios in California.

It is his first full electric solo effort, following two acoustic solo albums.