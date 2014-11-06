Obsidian Kingdom launch Awake Until Dawn video

Obsidian Kingdom have released a live video to accompany the Necro Deathmort Remix of their track Awake Until Dawn.
The original is taken from debut album Mantiis, launched last month via Season Of Mist following the band’s previous self-release. All 14 tracks remain available to stream exclusively via Prog.
The band just completed a tour of the UK and continue across Europe with Solstafir.
Mantiis tracklist
- Not Yet Five 2. Oncoming Dark 3. Through The Glass 4. Cinnamon Balls 5. The Nurse 6. Answers Revealing 7. Last Of The Light 8. Genteel To Mention 9. Awake Until Dawn 10. Haunts Of The Underworld 11. Endless Wall 12. Fingers In Anguish 13. Ball-Room 14. And Then It Was