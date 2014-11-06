Obsidian Kingdom launch Awake Until Dawn video

Obsidian Kingdom have released a live video to accompany the Necro Deathmort Remix of their track Awake Until Dawn.

The original is taken from debut album Mantiis, launched last month via Season Of Mist following the band’s previous self-release. All 14 tracks remain available to stream exclusively via Prog.

The band just completed a tour of the UK and continue across Europe with Solstafir.

