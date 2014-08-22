Obituary teaser for Inked In Blood

Obituary have released a trailer for their upcoming ninth album.

The clip features snippets of three tracks from Inked In Blood, out on October 27 through Relapse Records.

It is the Florida death metal band’s first new material in more than five years. The album was funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised $60,699 – far exceeding the $10,000 they were originally looking for.

The band say: “We don’t know how to explain it but we really hit the ‘metal nail’ on the head with this album. We have been writing and working on the new material for nearly three years and we could not be more excited how these songs have turned out.”

Inked In Blood tracklist