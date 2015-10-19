Obituary ex Watkins dies of cancer

Former Obituary bassist Frank Watkins has died of cancer at the age of 47.

He’d joined the band in 1989 and remained until their split in 1997, then took part in their 2003 reunion and remained for a further seven years.

He became part of Gorgoroth in 2007 and launched his management company Back From The Dead Productions the same year.

He’d been fighting cancer for a number of years.

Obituary said last night via Facebook: “Just got the sad news that Frank passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Gorgoroth said: “Rest in peace, Frank. He will be missed.”

Colleagues Fear Factory thanked Watkins for taking the band on their first full-scale US tour in 1993, adding: “Our condolences go to his family. Fuck cancer.”