Oathbreaker, Rolo Tomassi and Amenra bolster ArcTanGent 2021 line-up

Amenra, Oathbreaker, Rolo Tomassi, Jamie Lenman and Enslaved have been confirmed to play the Friday night at 2021’s ArcTanGent festival on August 20.

The announcement comes after yesterday’s news that Cult Of Luna, Mono, A.A. Williams, Alcest, Maybeshewell and Perturbator will perform on the Fernhill Farm site on August 19.

“I’m so stoked on the Friday line up at ATG,” says festival organiser James Scarlett. “It’s a mix of some of my favourite live bands like Amenra, Rolo Tomassi and Jamie Lenman plus the return of the mighty Oathbreaker for what is likely to be their only show of 2021.”

With the festival’s Saturday night line-up set to be unveiled on this website at 9am on October 1, the ArcTanGent 2021 bill currently looks like this:

Thursday, August 19

Cult of Luna / MONO / Maybeshewill / Alcest / Perturbator / Caspian / Agent Fresco / Intronaut / Earthtone9 / A.A.Williams / Tides From Nebula / Boss Keloid / Fall of Messiah / Antethic / Arabrot / Kairon; IRSE! / Bonnacons of Doom / Barrens / Blodet / VASA / The Hyena Kill / The Guru Guru / Psychonaut / FES / Axiom / Attan / Latitudes / Bear / Bicurious / Traps / Parachute For Gordo / Natalie Evans / Bolt Ruin / Coldbones / worriedaboutsatan / Rainbow Slicer / Qariaq

Friday, August 20

Amenra / Oathbreaker / Rolo Tomassi / Jamie Lenman / Enslaved / Intervals / Bell Witch / Rivers of Nihil / Raketkanon / Quail vs Kenny / Chinese Football / Wheel / Jo Quail / The Samuel Jackson Five / Alpha Male Tea Party / Curse These Metal Hands / Wess Meets West / Odradek / BRIQUEVILLE / Heisa / Astrosaur / tortuganónima / The Mantis Opera / Body Hound / Stake / Mountain Caller / TANKENGINE / Binge / Last Hyena / Paranoid Void / Straight Girl / Jakub Zytecki / Lack The Low / Stoßzahn / Skemer / Pollyanna Holland-Wing

Check back at 9am on October 1 for the full details of the festival’s closing day.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.