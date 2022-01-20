Nova Twins, Deap Vally and more to feature on New Moons XVI charity compilation album in aid of Reclaim These Streets

New Moons XVI, a new charity compilation album showcasing some of the industry's best female, LQBTQ+ and non-binary talent has been put together to raise funds for the women's safety organisation Reclaim These Streets. The album is scheduled for release on February 10.

Curated by The Music Federation's Head of Promotion's Jasmine Hodge, New Moons XVI will feature a wide array of ground-breaking female and non-binary musicians including Aussie punks Amyl & The Sniffers, Nova Twins, Deap Vally, KT Tunstall and many more.

All funds raised from sales of the album sales will go directly to Reclaim These Streets, who "aim to use legislation, education and community action to ensure no woman has to be asked to 'text me when you get home' again."

A statement on their website reads: "Streets should be safe for women regardless of what we wear, where we walk or what time of day or night it is.

"It’s wrong that the response to violence against women requires women to behave differently so Reclaim These Streets speaks up on street harassment of women and girls, educates boys and men to take responsibility for the problem of violence against women and girls, and works to challenge misogyny in the way our laws are written and enforced."

Speaking about the album, Tunstall says: "I am so happy to be included on this exciting compilation for such a great cause. I love that music can be a catalyst to demand better standards in modern society, and Reclaim These Streets are doing great work to achieve that”.

Indie rock duo Deap Vally add: "We are thrilled to be a part of New Moons XVI. As women, and as mothers of daughters, we know how urgently important it is that the most vulnerable among us are respected and protected. So, let’s reclaim these streets."

Previously, the New Moons compilation series, now on its sixteenth instalment, has featured artists including IDLES, Slaves, Fickle Friends and Puppy. It additionally typically arrives with artwork that features a prominent cultural figure of the time printed on the cover, with previous faces including Donald Trump, Naomi Osaka and Jeremy Corbyn.

Designed by Bad Nerves' Will Power, this version sees UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's face plastered on the cover, to highlight "the sheer ignorance from her and the government towards women’s safety."

The Music Federation's Jasmine Hodge says: "Curating this year’s New Moons compilation was a mammoth task, and I really wanted to make it worthwhile.

"What better way than to get some of the best female names in rock and do it all in the name of a killer charity? Big shout out to all the amazing women involved, and to Will for the kick-ass artwork."

Hodge adds that "sticking two fingers up to the patriarchy is literally the most fun a girl can have."

Find the full list of featured artists and album artwork below.

1. Amyl & The Sniffers - Knifey

2. Nova Twins - Bullet

3. TELGATE - Love Zone

4. Deap Vally - Royal Jelly

5. KT Tunstall - In This Body

6. Cruel Hearts Club - Sink This Low

7. IDestroy - Petting Zoo

8. pink suits - Fake Great Britain

9. BLAB - Eton Mess

10. Pleasure Venom - We Get What You Deserve