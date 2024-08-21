On-demand video service Paramount+ have released a trailer for their upcoming series Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored Story Of '80s Hair Metal.

The three-part series is based on the book of the same name – by Tom Beaujour and occasional Classic Rock writer Richard Bienstock – and is directed by Jeff Tremaine, best-known for the Jackass TV and movie franchise and the controversial Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

"I think that the scene on the Sunset Strip was like nothing that had come before and nothing that has happened since," Bienstock told VWRocks in 2021. "You really get a picture of hundreds of bands out there and just tons and tons of fans and these guys posting thousands of flyers everywhere. Every show being an event.

"At that time, the goal was to make every show and every day an event in and of itself. I think that’s what’s what got a lot of these bands over. You would play at the Troubadour to 200 people, but you would act like you were playing at Madison Square Garden and bring that kind of show with you."

Musicians interviewed for the show include Poison's Bret Michaels, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Skid Row's Dave “Snake'' Sabo and Corey Taylor, as well as Riki Rachtman (host of MTV's Headbangers Ball), and Jackass star Steve-O.

Nöthin' But a Good Time is the second Paramount+ series focussing on the hair metal era, following the launch of another three-part series, I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream, last year. That series revisited the early years of Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and The Scream, and was directed by Tyler Measom, the man behind 2019's I Want My MTV, which told the story of the pioneering music TV network.

Nöthin' But a Good Time airs from September 17 in the US and September 18 internationally.