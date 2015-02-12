Norway's epic metallers Keep Of Kalessin stream new album in full!

Forged in the furiously stirred kilns of Trondheim, Norway, Keep Of Kalessin’s two-decade journey has been one of constant evolution – from dense, atmosphere-steeped black metal through streamlined yet technically dazzling, war-mongering riff-fests that would have given Behemoth pause for thought to the power metal-pumped anthems of 2010’s Reptilian.

What has remained a constant, though, is the band’s sense of ambition and epic scale, and the Keep Of Kalessin’s long-awaited follow-up, Epistemology, released on February 16 via Indie Recordings, takes the faith to yet new heights. Stripped down to a three-piece, with band founder Obsidian C taking over on vocals, their sixth album has toned down some its predecessor’s pomp and headed back towards the heavier sounds of 2006’s Armada and 2008’s aptly titled Kolossus, if only to orbit them, pick up velocity and soar off into new and yet more majestic territories. From the The Spiritual Relief’s chest-swelling swearing of allegiance through The Grand Design’s industrious, riff-laden surge to the title track’s wafts of Eastern melodies and glorious lead breaks, Epistemology is a soaring clarion call for metal fans of all stripes, and we’re more than proud to host a stream of the album in its full, thoroughly uplifting splendour.

Dive into Epistemology below, and may you emerge victorious!

March boldly upon Keep Of Kalessin’s Facebook page here!

And pre-order Epistemology here!