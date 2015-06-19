Northlane’s Bridge in emergency op

Northlane have cut their European tour short after frontman Marcus Bridge underwent emergency surgery yesterday.

They haven’t revealed details of his condition, but report that he’s expected to make a full recovery.

The Australian outfit played an instrumental set in Dessau, Germany, for fans who were unable to change travel plans in time. But they won’t appear as planned at Graspop in Belgium today or at the Southside Festival in Germany tomorrow.

Northlane said last night: “Marcus had been feeling increasingly ill over the last few days, causing us to seek medical assistance. It was revealed he had an issue that needed to be operated on immediately due to a high risk of the problem getting worse.

“While we can’t go into specifics, we can tell you that he will be absolutely fine. We will be skipping the festivals and waiting for Marcus to heal before heading back home to Australia together.”

They later added: “We are delighted to tell you that his surgery went very well and he’s going to be just fine. Although quite serious, It had nothing to do with his voice. He will be back in action on the North American tour and we can’t wait to see you there.”

The band release fourth album Node on July 24, with their US tour starting on August 1. They return to Europe and the UK in October.

