None of Bruce Dickinson’s vaccinated friends have grown an extra head or tried to fellate Bill Gates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has once again urged fans to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, following his own recent positive test for the virus.

The singer was forced to postpone the final two dates of his UK spoken word tour in August after a member of his immediate household tested positive for Covid-19: Dickinson later contracted the virus himself, despite being full vaccinated. But in a new interview with Yahoo Music, Maiden’s frontman stressed his belief that he would have been “more sick if [he'd] not taken the vaccine.”



“I had both jabs,” Dickinson revealed. “Everybody I know has had both jabs. And I'm quite happy about it. You know, none of us have started growing extra heads, suddenly wanting to sidle up to 5G phone masts or expressed a willingness to go down on Bill Gates. So, all of these things, I think it's largely a myth.”

“I do honestly find it incredible that some people are still resistant [to getting vaccinated], and the [anti] mask thing I genuinely do not understand,” he added. “Clearly, they do help. And if they do help, then why not? What is this craziness about it? There are more more weird things you could get upset about which are actually quite serious… There’s no arguing with people like that, because their facts are different to the rest of us.”

“I think they believe [conspiracy theories] because of their psychological makeup,” Dickinson continues. “They have a need to believe in these things. It's the same as people that are going to sit on top of a mountain every year and wait for the world to end. And the world doesn't end, but do they modify their beliefs? Actually, no. It strengthens them: ‘Yep, we were right all along. It is definitely going to end, just not this year. The rest of the world is against us!’”

“It's their mentality, and you're probably not going to change that. But for the rest of us, I would say, just get vaccinated. And if you do get sick, you won't get that sick. It'll just be like a mild case of the flu.”

Iron Maiden release their eagerly-anticipated seventeenth album, Senjutsu, on September 3. You can read Metal Hammer‘s review of the album here.