Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais hits back at "ageism" and "misogyny" from older Oasis fans upset that they can't get tickets for upcoming reunion tour

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais has hit out at Oasis fans who have suggested that young people don't deserve to have tickets for the band's upcoming reunion tour.

Oasis' famously feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher announced this week they they have finally buried the hatchet after 15 years and that the band will reunite for a series of massive stadium shows in 2025.

Before tickets even went on sale, three more dates were added due to the anticipated huge demand,

And when tickets went on sale, there was a predictably frantic rush from fans to be at one of the gigs.

The band's popularity has not faded since their acrimonious split in in 2019, and that means a whole new generation of fans have fallen in love with their music. As a result, some who were around when the band first rose to popularity in the 1990s have missed out on the gold dust tickets for the 2025 shows.

The backlash on social media has caught the attention of Noel's 24-year-old daughter Anais, who is having none of it.

In a TikTok response to a video from a user called Josie, Anais says: "One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready."

Josie's video included the comment: "What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them.

"They're one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world.

"Don't try and gatekeep Oasis because you can't gatekeep probably the most famous band to come out of the UK, if we're disregarding The Beatles and stuff like that, but definitely the most famous Britpop band. You can't gatekeep them."

There is no confirmed news yet on who will join Noel and Liam in the band's live lineup for 2025.

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park