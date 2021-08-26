Noel Gallagher’s 10-year-old son is teaching him how to play AC/DC riffs

Breaking News! Humanity Possibly Not Fucked After All, Actually!

Amid the traditional deluge of bad news, awful news, terrible news and really fucking shit news which relentlessly batters every scintilla of joy out of modern existence, every now and then, a golden sliver of hope shines through the darkness. Such was the case today when we learned that Noel Gallagher’s 10-year-old son has been teaching the former Oasis man how to play AC/DC riffs.

Gallagher Snr. broke the news during one of his recent guest presenting stints on UK radio station Radio X, where he has been given a Sunday night slot as part of the Radio X Residency series. Young Sonny Gallagher, is a “rocker”, according to his father, and a fan of AC/DC and Queen, and the boy has been demonstrating his enthusiasm for Angus Young’s band by learning AC/DC songs on guitar.



“He’s doing good,” his father told listeners. “He rattles around on it every night. He showed me, and I genuinely did not know how to play this riff, Back In Black, which is a famous riff.”

Gallagher also recalled an occasion on which his boy asked him if he knew how to play AC/DC classic Thunderstruck (from 1990’s The Razors Edge) on guitar.

“I sheepishly went, ‘No’. He was like, ‘[A] guy in our school can play it and he’s grade 2 [on guitar]. What grade are you?’ I was like, ‘I’m grade £76 million, son. That’s what I am, how about that?'”

Good answer, to be fair.

Gallagher went on to say that he’s proud of his boy’s interest in music.

“It’s fucking great,” he stated. “I hope he hasn’t started too early so that when he gets to 18 he’s bored of it.”