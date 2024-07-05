“I haven’t got **** all to say to him." Noel Gallagher isn't speaking to Dave Grohl, says the 'Nicest Man In Rock' should "wind his neck in"

Former Oasis bandleader Noel Gallagher is rarely shy about airing his opinions, particularly when it comes to offering up his thoughts on his peers, as you may possibly have noticed once or twice over the past 30 years. Even so, we were not expecting to learn that the mouthy Mancunian musician has 'beef' with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, long acclaimed as 'The Nicest Man In Rock'.



In a new interview with English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Gallagher reveals that he saw Grohl a few times over the course of last weekend's Glastonbury festival, but that he had zero interest in socialising with the ever-gregarious American musician.



“I did actually bump into Dave,” he said. “He was about 3ft away from me when I was watching LCD Soundsystem and he was staying in the same hotel I was staying in.

“I would just like him to wind his f***ing neck in about Oasis. I wouldn’t talk to him. I haven’t got time for that f***ing mob any more. I haven’t got f**k all to say to him. He’s our kid’s mate anyway.”

Here Gallagher may be referring to the fact that Grohl co-wrote, and played on, Liam Gallagher's 2022 single Everything’s Electric.

Speaking about that collaboration with Louder's Niall Doherty, Grohl revealed that it came together because he and the former Oasis frontman share a producer, and friend, in Greg Kurstin.



“He [Kurstin] called me up and said, ‘Hey, Liam’s looking for a rock’n’roll song with a fucking Beastie Boys Sabotage beat.’ And I was like, Okay, I can do that. Greg cut up the drums to make them be that powerful track and it was funny because the whole experience was satellite. Liam was in the UK, Greg and I were here in Los Angeles and it all came together and it's a fucking banger, man, I love that song, not to mention it's an honour to be on a song with Liam. It really is.



“I've recorded with a lot of people and I've jammed with a lot of my heroes and now I've got fucking Liam on that list as well and I'm very proud to say that.”





