‘No offense intended’: David Crosby ‘didn’t remember’ that Eddie Van Halen had died when dismissing his legacy

The shock news of the death of Eddie Van Halen on October 6 was swiftly followed by an outpouring of love from his peers, with tributes pouring in from guitar legends Jimmy Page, Brian May, Angus Young, Pete Townshend, Richie Blackmore and Eddie’s former bandmates Dave Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony among others. The music world, it seemed, was united in their admiration for an artist hailed as ‘the Mozart of guitar’.

David Crosby, however, begged to differ.

When the former Crosby, Stills & Nash man was asked by a fan on Twitter for his thoughts about the guitarist, he dismissed the question with a one-word reply: “Meh.”

Crosby went on to say that Van Halen “does not move me much” and that he didn’t “care that much” about the guitarist’s music.

His response drew a fierce backlash, with several musicians calling Crosby out for his apparent lack of respect.

Now Crosby has offered an apology of sorts to those offended by his “not cool” answer, saying that he “didn’t even remember [Van Halen] had just died.”

Posting on Twitter, Cosby wrote: “Yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool. The even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn’t even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut….I do make mistakes …no offense intended.”

Van Halen’s death following a long battle with cancer, was confirmed on October 6 in a statement from his son, Wolfgang.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang wrote.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."