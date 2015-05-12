No Consequence are Speechless

We’re debuting the brand new video from techy noisemakers No Consequence.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new video, frontman Kaan Tasan says: “The idea behind Speechless is that someone is viewing the world from the outside, looking in. Trying to make sense of all the damage we cause, not just on a environmental or social level, but on an individual level as well.”

Speechless is taken from upcoming album VIMANA, due for release on 8th June via Basick – pre-order it here.

No Consequence tour the UK with Monuments and Murdock later this month. Dates below:

20th May: Green Door Store, Brighton 21th May: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff 22th May: Corporation, Sheffield 23th May: Satan’s Hallow, Manchester 24th May: Mash House, Edinburg 25th May: Stereo, Glasgow 27th May: Borderline, London