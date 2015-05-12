Trending

No Consequence are Speechless

By News  

Watch the new video from No Consequence

We’re debuting the brand new video from techy noisemakers No Consequence.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new video, frontman Kaan Tasan says: “The idea behind Speechless is that someone is viewing the world from the outside, looking in. Trying to make sense of all the damage we cause, not just on a environmental or social level, but on an individual level as well.”

Speechless is taken from upcoming album VIMANA, due for release on 8th June via Basick – pre-order it here.

No Consequence tour the UK with Monuments and Murdock later this month. Dates below:

20th May: Green Door Store, Brighton 21th May: Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff 22th May: Corporation, Sheffield 23th May: Satan’s Hallow, Manchester 24th May: Mash House, Edinburg 25th May: Stereo, Glasgow 27th May: Borderline, London