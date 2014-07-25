No blues for We Came As Romans

US melodic metalcore outfit We Came As Romans will release a live DVD filmed at Chicago's House Of Blues on September 2.

Present, Future, and Past was recorded in November at the venue during the band’s Tracing Back Roots tour and will feature a total of 14 tracks.

Speaking about the forthcoming release, vocalist Dave Stephens says: “We can’t wait for you all to see the new DVD. We love the way all the live footage turned out and can’t wait to share it with you guys. We hope to see you all very soon on the Present, Future, and Past tour.”

We Came As Romans are currently still on the road and will play two UK dates next month: the Reading Festival on Aug 23 and the Leeds Festival on Aug 24.

Present, Future and Past tracklist:

Tracing Back Roots

Ghosts

Fade Away

Mis//Understanding

I Survive

Never Let Me Go

Glad You Came

Roads That Don’t End and Views That Never Cease

To Move On Is to Grow

Present, Future, and Past

A Moment

Medley

Hope

To Plant A Seed