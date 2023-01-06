Nirvana to receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement award

Nirvana are amongst a flurry of major music names to be getting honoured with a special Lifetime Achievement Grammy award ahead of this year's main ceremony. Also set to receive the special award, which will be given out at a Special Merit Awards Ceremony taking place on February 4 at Los Angeles' Wilshire Ebell Theatre, are Motown legends The Supremes, funk icon Nile Rodgers, plus Slick Rick, Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart members Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

This year's main Grammy nominations typically sparked some controversy within the rock community, not least due to rapper-turned-pop punk star Machine Gun Kelly being nominated for a rock award and Muse and Turnstile being nominated in a metal category.

See the full list of rock-oriented 2023 Grammy nomations below.

Grammy 2023 rock nominations

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

The main Grammy awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.