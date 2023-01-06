Nirvana to receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement award

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Nirvana, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson and Nile Rodgers are amongst the names who will be getting a special award as a part of this year's Grammys

Kurt Cobain on stage
(Image credit: Getty)

Nirvana are amongst a flurry of major music names to be getting honoured with a special Lifetime Achievement Grammy award ahead of this year's main ceremony. Also set to receive the special award, which will be given out at a Special Merit Awards Ceremony taking place on February 4 at Los Angeles' Wilshire Ebell Theatre, are Motown legends The Supremes, funk icon Nile Rodgers, plus Slick Rick, Ma Rainey, Bobby McFerrin, and Heart members Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson.

This year's main Grammy nominations typically sparked some controversy within the rock community, not least due to rapper-turned-pop punk star Machine Gun Kelly being nominated for a rock award and Muse and Turnstile being nominated in a metal category.

See the full list of rock-oriented 2023 Grammy nomations below. 

Grammy 2023 rock nominations

Best New Artist

Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

The main Grammy awards ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 