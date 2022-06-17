Nirvana, Led Zeppelin members, P!NK and more added to Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Dave Grohl's former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, pop star P!NK, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson, Chic's Nile Rodgers, 12-year-old drum prodigy Nandi Bushell and more have been added to the bill for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, set to take place in September.

Novoselic, Jones, Bushell, Rodgers, Foo Fighters' producer Greg Kurstin and former Queens Of The Stone Age collaborator Alain Johannes will join Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher, ex-Rush duo Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Supergrass and more at the London tribute event, which is now also set to feature an appearance by US comedian Chris Rock.

Tickets are on-sale right now (opens in new tab) for the London show, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on September 3.

In LA, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nancy Wilson, Krist Novoselic and Greg Kurstin have been added to the September 27 show at the Kia Forum. That concert will also feature exclusive appearances from Kiss star Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette and The Struts frontman Luke Spiller.

Tickets for the LA show (opens in new tab) go on sale at 9am Los Angeles time today, June 17.



Proceeds from the ticket sales from both shows will benefit charities in the US and UK as chosen by Taylor Hawkins' family.