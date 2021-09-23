Nirvana classic Nevermind to get a £189.99 30th anniversary vinyl reissue

Nirvana’s 1991 breakthrough album, Nevermind, is getting a 30th anniversary reissue.

The trio’s first record for Geffen’s DGC Records imprint, Nevermind was originally released on September 24, 1991. On January 11, 1992, with the anarchic video for its lead single Smells Like Teen Spirit in constant rotation on MTV, the album knocked Michael Jackson’s Dangerous from the top of the US Billboard album chart, making Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl the nation’s most unlikely new pop stars.



“I thought …Teen Spirit was just another album cut, but the video made a big difference,” Dave Grohl recalled in his biography This Is A Call. “We were still in our little bubble… and it didn’t seem like anything unusual was happening until you’d get to the gig and it was chaos. And we started to notice there were normal people and jocks at the shows and it was like ‘Oh, maybe that video thing is attracting some… riff-raff’.”



A total of 94 audio and video tracks, 70 previously unreleased--will be made available across configurations ranging from Super Deluxe Editions to standard digital/CD and single disc vinyl with bonus seven-inch . Each edition is newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.



Among the previously unreleased material exclusive to various versions of the Nevermind 30th Anniversary Editions are four full live shows from the trio: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the Paradiso), Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds), Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda); and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).



Also included in the £189.99 Super Deluxe Edition is a seven-inch vinyl pressing of ‘secret’ track Endless, Nameless with B-sides Even In His Youth and Aneurysm, and a 40-page hardcover book with previously unreleased photos. This edition will not be available until May 27, 2022. The Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Gatefold Vinyl LP + 7 inch edition will be available from November 12.

Full details of the formats and track listings are available here.