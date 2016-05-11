Gene Simmons sorry for calling Prince death ‘pathetic’

Gene Simmons has apologised for saying Prince killed himself and it was “pathetic” – hours after Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley said sorry first.

Speculation that drugs were a major factor in Prince’s death last month remain unconfirmed.

But Simmons told Newsweek: “How pathetic that he killed himself. Don’t kid yourself – that’s what he did. Slowly, I’ll grant you, but that’s what drugs and alcohol is. A slow death.

“When we all start out, we have these big dreams. You finally get your wish, you have more money than God, and fame. What is that insane gene in us, well, a lot of us, that makes us want to succumb to the cliche of cliches, drugs and alcohol?”

His words led Stanley to respond with his own opinion – he tweeted last night: “Embarrassed by cold clueless statements re Prince’s death. Without all the facts better to say nothing. My apologies.”

Simmons has now offered his own follow-up, saying: “I got such shit from my family for my big mouth again. I apologise. I have a long history of getting very angry at what drugs do to the families/friends of the addicts.

“I was raised in a culture where addicts were written off as losers and it’s been hard to change with the times. Needless to say, I didn’t express myself properly here.

“I don’t shy away from controversy, and angry critics really don’t bother me at all. If I think I’m right, I’ll throw up a finger, dig my heels in and laugh. But this time, I was not. So, my apologies.”

He says that he’s been a victim of “journalists quote-mining things I’ve said in the past and adding it to new situations,” adding: “Quote-mining, too, is wrong.

“It doesn’t make my past quotes any more tactful, but still, be wary of click bait. The uglier they can make it seem, the more views they will get.”