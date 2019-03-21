Nikki Sixx: I’m 100% behind the #MeToo movement

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx says he’s “100% behind the #MeToo movement” which was founded in 2006 to help survivors of sexual violence.

The band’s long-awaited biopic The Dirt will be released on Netflix tomorrow (March 22) with the film documenting the band’s highs and lows surrounding their notorious hedonistic lifestyle, which was captured in the 2001 book of the same name.

And, asked by Rolling Stone what he’d learned about women since their “jaw-dropping groupie stories,” Sixx says: “I stand 100% behind the #MeToo movement. I think we’re in a very great time for equality and we’ve got room to grow.

“Even though we were fucking animals and the shit that we did was fucking crazy and the shit the girls did to us was crazy, there was never a moment ever that anybody in the band took that as an opportunity to wield power. I’m not saying we were angels, but it was all consensual.”

Sixx previously said they didn’t want to “pull any punches” when it came to the final cut of the film, and asked by Rolling Stone what he hopes people will take away from The Dirt, Sixx replies: “A better understanding of who we were.”

He adds: “We wanted to do it all differently. We were just focused on writing great songs like our idols that were aggressive like the punk bands we loved and had the melody and craftsmanship of Cheap Trick.

“Tommy Lee and Vince Neil built our drum riser. When I look at the movie I’m like, ‘Fuck, so much of this happened by accident’ but also so much of it was because we had big ideas.”

The soundtrack to The Dirt will also be released on Friday. It features 14 Crue classics along with the new tracks The Dirt (Est. 1981), Ride With The Devil, Crash And Burn and their cover of Madonna's Like A Virgin.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin