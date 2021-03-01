Nightwish’s Floor Jansen delivers spine-tingling thrills with her killer version of Tom Cruise movie theme Oblivion

Nightwish, like every other rock band in the world, may be caught in a holding pattern while we await something approaching an ‘all clear’ call to deliver us from the threat of COVID-19, but vocalist Floor Jansen has not been idle during lockdown.



Back in November, Nightwish’s Dutch vocalist shared a wonderful version of mega-ballad Let it Go from Disney’s Frozen, and followed that up in December with a great take on karaoke standard Alone, as recorded by Heart. Now she’s back, with a spine-tingling take on the theme from 2013 thriller Oblivion, originally recorded by Norwegian singer/songwriter Susanne Sundfør and French electronica act M83. Once again, it’s a belter.

“Covering Oblivion might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far,” says Jansen. “The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne [Sundfør] was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy! Comment what you would like to hear next! Perhaps you'll inspire me.”

Oblivion! ⬛️ My next cover is from the movie Oblivion featuring Tom Cruise! Bet you didn't expect that! 😉 Originally performed by @M83 and @susannesundfor. Hope you enjoy!👉🏻 https://t.co/v8GNkrKKlzThis song will be release on all streaming platforms on Friday March 20! pic.twitter.com/ti4texDbb1February 27, 2021 See more

Nightwish recently announced a change of date for their upcoming An Evening With Nightwish In A Virtual World, two special live streamed shows that were to kick off the band's European tour for new album Human. :ll: Nature. Originally scheduled for March, the new dates are Friday May 28 and Saturday May 29.

The shows, which will take place at The Islanders Arms, a VR tavern constructed especially for the occasion, will allow audience members to create avatars and join the show on their computers and mobile devices, while the band promise the crowd can “dive into diverse imaginary 3D worlds.”

The two shows will also mark the first time the Finns will get to play tracks from this year’s Human. :ll: Nature. album live, after their original tour was rescheduled for a second time last month.