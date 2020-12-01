Listen to Nightwish’s Floor Jansen absolutely smash her cover of Heart’s 1987 power ballad Alone

Respect is due to Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, who’s been serving up some tasty sonic treats during our latest enforced stint in lockdown.

Having shared a delightful version of Disney anthem Let It Go from Frozen, in November, the Dutch vocalist has pulled off another triumph with a killer take on classic power ballad Alone, originally written and recorded by iTen, but better known as a US number one single for Heart in 1987.

Explaining how she came to record the track, which features piano from Joost Van Den Broek, Jansen says: "Picking Alone from @thebandheart as my second cover on YouTube felt like the right decision. I have performed this song with Nightwish, After Forever and even at the Christmas Metal Symphony! So when I saw many of you requesting this song, I got to work! Hope you enjoy it!"

Alone was written by US songwriters Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg, who also co-wrote Madonna’s Like A Virgin, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors and and The Bangles» Eternal Flame, and recorded by their band iTen for their 1983 album Taking A Cold Look. Four years on, Heart recorded a cover of the song on their Bad Animals album, and subsequently issued the track as a single. Alone hit the summit of the US charts in summer ’87, and peaked at number three in the UK.

Check out Floor Jansen’s version of the song below: