Nightwish album is only loose concept

Nightwish album Endless Forms Most Beautiful is only a concept album in the loosest sense, says mainman Tuomas Holopainen.

In the exclusive Prog video below, he explains that while the follow-up to 2011’s Imaginaerum was inspired by Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, there’s more to the 11-track release than that.

Holopainen says: “Not all the songs deal directly with the issues of nature and science. But there is a pro-life thread going through the album.”

He, Floor Jansen and Marco Hietala also explain why the final track, The Greatest Show On Earth, had to be 24 minutes long.

Endless Forms Most Beautiful is released on March 30 via Nuclear Blast and it’s available for pre-order now. Nightwish play London’s Wembley Arena on December 19 as part of a European tour.

Tracklist

Shudder Before The Beautiful

Weak Fantasy

Elan

Yours Is An Empty Hope

Our Decades In The Sun

My Walden

Endless Forms Most Beautiful

Edema Ruh

Alpenglow

The Eyes Of Sharbat Gula

The Greatest Show On Earth:

i. Four Point Six

ii. Life

iii. The Toolmaker

iv. The Understanding

v. Sea-Worn Driftwood