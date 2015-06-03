Nicolas Godin issues Orca video

Nicolas Godin of Air has released a video for his track Orca from solo debut Contrepoint.

The album was four years in the making and it’s described by Because Music as “modern pop, film soundtracks and retrospective pop with the classical forms of Johann Sebastian Bach.”

They add: “Eight works of Germany’s 18th century classical music genius have served as inspirational jumping-off points for Godin’s compositions, with fellow Bach fanatic, the late, great Canadian pianist Glenn Gould, serving as a spiritual guide.”

Video director Sean Pecknold says: “When I first heard the song, I was like, ‘Whoa, this rules!’ I listened to it for a few days on repeat with my eyes closed.

“It felt like some sort of instrument battle, and I kept thinking of the ways they visualise music in Japanese playalong video games. That led to the idea to create a graphic visual loop for every sound we hear in the song.”

Contrepoint will be released later this year. Godin plays a one-off show at the Villa Medici in Rome on Thursday (June 4).