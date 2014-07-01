Nicky's on board for 2 more years at TeamRock

TeamRock Radio's Nicky Horne has penned a new contract that will see him remain with the UK's best rock music station for another two years at least.

Nicky, the presenter of TeamRock Radio’s Classic Rock Magazine Show, has interviewed some of the world’s biggest rock stars since the station launched a year ago.

His guests have included Jimmy Page, Slash, Joe Walsh and Roger Daltrey among others, and the big names will continue to line up to appear on Nicky’s show, which broadcasts every weekday from 6pm to 9pm.

The station also recently announced that rock and metal fans across the world are now able to access TeamRock Radio, its shows, its schedules and a full on-demand service via TeamRock.com

This allows listeners to access programming wherever and whenever they want, and it will also host a brand new Classic Rock and Metal Hammer stream featuring the greatest music tailored to each magazine and its audience.

Nicky says: “I am thrilled to be doing another two years with TeamRock Radio, and taking the Classic Rock Magazine show to rock fans around the world.

“I have the freedom to play not just the classics, but more importantly new bands and artists who are taking rock music to a whole new generation and beyond.”

TeamRock.com’s Chief Executive Billy Anderson is thrilled to have Nicky on board. He says: “Nicky has over 40 years’ experience in presenting. He knows the artists, and has watched their journey’s over the years. He brings knowledge, familiarity and expertise to the Classic Rock Magazine Show. I’m delighted that he has decided to stay for another two years, continuing to grow TeamRock Radio worldwide.”