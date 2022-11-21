Nickelback's Chad Kroeger says Metallica's James Hetfield is his "rock god"

By Liz Scarlett
( Classic Rock )
published

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger waves the flag for his hero James Hetfield: "There's something about James live that just makes me wanna grit my teeth and scream along"

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and James Hetfield of Metallica
(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger may not be universally acclaimed as one of the world's most adored rock stars but that doesn't stop him from waving the flag for artists who have inspired his love of rock music. 

In a new interview on BBC's The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker to discuss the band's recently-released new record Get Rollin', the Canadian hard rock quartet's frontman reveals that he views Metallica's James Hetfield as his personal 'Rock God'.

Explaining his pick, he says: "I was lucky enough to be sidestage and see them play in Paris in front of 70,000 people and then get a chance to go back and hang out with James afterwards.

"And he's not only talented — amazing singer, songwriter, guitar player — but he's also one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. So, that's gotta be my choice."

Last week, Kroeger declared that he was "ready for the world to hate us again"  while preparing for the online hate to commence following the release of Nickelback's latest album.

In conversation with Audacy, the singer said: “You know, we joke about it all the time. I’m like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.’ The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing. 

"It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your Photograph, you're gonna get your Far Away, but you're also gonna get your Side of a Bullet."

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin', was released on November 18 via BMG.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  